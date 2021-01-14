Saints preview red-hot Bucs offense

The Saints have clamped down defensively, allowing single-digit point totals four times in their last nine games, and forcing a total of 17 turnovers in that stretch. Over that same period of time, Tampa Bay has eclipsed the 500-yard mark in three games, and coughed up just seven turnovers. So when toe meets ball on Sunday, ignore the previous two outcomes from the regular season. Sean Payton says this is a different Bucs team than it was two months ago.