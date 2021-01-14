Rumble may be heard in Hancock County this weekend as Stennis tests NASA rocket

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you hear a loud rumbling sound this weekend in Hancock County, don’t be alarmed.
Stennis Space Center will be conducting its final hot fire test in the Green Run test series on NASA’s new Space Launch System core stage. It’s a mission that will help send the first woman and the next man to the moon and, eventually, to Mars.
On Saturday, four RS-25 engines will fire at the same time, producing a combined 1.6 million pounds of thrust and causing elevated decibel levels. The acoustic level produced is expected to be about 10-20 decibels higher than during a normal single engine test at the site.
The actual acoustic level experienced by area residents will depend on their location relative to the test site and the prevailing weather conditions.
While the sound will be noticeable to many, the acoustic level is not expected to reach high enough to have any damaging effect.
The test is scheduled for Saturday to take place between 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Aerojet Rocketdyne engineering project manager Jeff Zotti calls it the most significant liquid fueled rocket engine test since the Apollo program.
During the test, engineers will power up all the core stage systems, load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic, or supercold, propellant into the tanks and fire all four engines at the same time.
This final hot fire test will give NASA its first chance to examine how closely the new rocket stage behaves under launch conditions. During the test, the core stage will be filled with fuel and the engines fired for the full eight minutes they must work to reach orbit.
The Green Run test series is a comprehensive assessment of the rocket’s core stage prior to SLS launching Artemis missions to the Moon. The core stage includes the liquid hydrogen tank and liquid oxygen tank, four RS-25 engines, and the computers, electronics, and avionics that serve as the “brains” of the rocket.
NASA has completed seven of the eight core stage Green Run tests, including loading and draining propellant for the first time during the most recent test, the wet dress rehearsal, on Dec. 20.
Following this last test, NASA will then ship the core stage from Stennis to Kennedy Space Center. There, it will be assembled with the other parts of the Artemis One rocket and Orion spacecraft. The SLS will eventually be used to push the spacecraft into space.
Officials say the SLS is the only rocket that can send astronauts, the Orion capsule, and supplies to the Moon in a single mission, making it critical to NASA’s mission to explore space.
You can watch the rocket engine test live on beginning at 4:20 p.m. on NASA Television and the agency’s website. The test will be followed by a post-test briefing approximately two hours after the test concludes.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, there will be no public test viewing opportunity on site.
S20-002 SSC Photo – SLS Core Stage Cutline: A drone image shows the core stage of NASA’s new Space Launch System rocket installed on the B-2 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss.
