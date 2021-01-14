Ole Miss blows late lead to Florida in 72-63 loss

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss had the Gators right where it wanted them down the stretch.
Up 63-58 with about four and a half minutes left in the game, Ole Miss failed to score a single point, allowing a 14-0 Florida run, and watching yet another close game slip by.
The Rebels have now dropped five of their last seven games, three of which have been one-possession games in the final minute. Kermit Davis did not mince words when asked what’s gone wrong in crunch time.
“Same things in all three games. Can’t guard the dribble, can’t get 50/50 balls, can’t rebound, and can’t make timely shots,” Davis said. “We’ve had them in all three games. Florida made some big plays, some hustle plays, and we didn’t. It’s why we don’t have three more wins and sitting here with nine wins instead of six. But that’s on us.”
