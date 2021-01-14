Most Republicans still want Donald Trump to be their 2024 candidate, poll finds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It appears most Republicans are sticking by President Trump even in the midst of his second impeachment.
That’s according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll which found that 64 percent of Republicans support the president’s recent behavior and 57 percent think Trump should be the 2024 GOP nominee.
This after the president faced a mountain of criticism in the wake of an attack on the U.S. Capitol, which resulted to his second impeachment. He is now the only president in U.S. history to be impeached two times.
According to that same poll, only 17 percent of the Republicans polled think Trump should be removed from office.
Most House Republicans voted against impeaching President Trump Wednesday with just ten voting “yea” on the articles of impeachment. Every House Democrat voted in favor of impeachment.
Most Republicans, 56 percent, who took the poll, according to Axios, identified themselves at “traditional Republicans” and 36 percent classified themselves at “Trump Republicans.”
It is not yet known when Trump’s impeachment trial will begin. He will leave office on January 20, the same day Joe Biden will enter the White House.
Democrats are said to hope that the impeachment process will not interfere with Biden’s inauguration and have asked that the trial date be set back until Biden can get his administration on solid footing.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will decide when the trial begins, for it is she who is in charge of transmitting the article of impeachment to the Senate.
