Mississippi Congressional delegation votes along party lines in impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - As expected, Mississippi’s Congressional delegation voted along party lines in the January 13 vote to impeach embattled President Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to remove the president from office for the second time in Trump’s four years. The vote comes a week after angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building to stop the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote.
In all, 221 representatives voted in favor of the measure, while 203 voted in opposition. House Resolution 24 will now go to the Senate. Ten House Republicans voted in favor of impeachment.
District 2 Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, voted to impeach. District 1 Rep. Trent Kelly, District 3 Rep. Michael Guest, and District 4 Rep. Steven Palazzo voted against the resolution. Kelly, Guest, and Palazzo are all Republican.
On January 11, Guest tweeted a statement saying that it’s time for the nation to heal following the attacks on the U.S. Capitol and that the actions being taken on the House floor “would prevent our nation from beginning the healing process.
He added that “we must focus on uniting our country and avoiding stoking the fiery tensions currently consuming the nation.”
Hours before the vote, Palazzo said in a tweet that “impeachment is the most inappropriate course of action at this time (and I) will be voting no.”
Like Guest, he said the nation needs to focus on healing. “It is abundantly clear that America is experiencing a time of uncertainty (and) turmoil, (and) we don’t need to add fuel to the fire.”
Kelly echoed Guest’s and Palazzo’s statements in a similar tweet Wednesday morning.
Thompson had different sentiments. In a tweet following his vote, the longtime congressman said that Trump “must be impeached (and) removed now.
Said Thompson, “President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States, threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of government.”
