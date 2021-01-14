Gov. Reeves on the Coast to welcome 2 new GOP members, make state appointments

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves is on the Gulf Coast, where he is expected to make several announcements on Thursday.
At a press conference on Thursday morning in Bay St. Lois, the governor praised the city for its beauty and resiliency, as well as its fiscal accountability. He attributed that to local leaders.
“In recent years, thanks to the leadership of the gentlemen standing here beside me, BSL has become a hotbed of activity,” said Reeves. “In recent years, the leadership of these gentlemen has been outstanding along with their colleagues in the city and the county.”
Mayor Mike Favre and Councilman Doug Seals have helped the city by applying conservative principles, said the governor.
“Mayor Favre has also worked with the council to improve fiscal accountability for the residents of BSL. These improvements are the result of conservative principles that prioritize tax dollars and create value for the public,” said Reeves. “Mayor Favre has applied conservative values to his duties as mayor and to his prior duties as the councilman-at-large.... The mayor has been a friend of mine for a long, long time and I’m thrilled that he’s officially joining the Republican party, to not just govern as a conservative, to not just govern like a Republican, but to run as one.”
Favre then took the podium, giving a brief speech to thank the governor and Mississippi GOP for organizing the event and supporting him. He also outlined some of his accomplishments as mayor, emphasizing that while he may now be running as a Republican, his platform stays the same.
“We’re not changing the person. We’re still running on the same values we ran on four years, eight years ago,” said Favre.
The governor then welcomed Councilman Seal, listing off some of the traits and goals they share.
“He describes himself a bit like I describe myself: methodical, detail oriented, someone who makes it his business to understand the ins and outs of the government he serves and the constituents he serves. That is and of itself a conservative mindset and one that produces results,” said Reeves.
Seal then made a brief speech, outlining some of the issues he has helped solve and the projects he has helped push through during his time in the city’s leadership. His switch to the Republican Party is one he said he made so that he could do even more for Bay. St. Louis.
For the first time in 20 years of elected service, I have always ran independent… but I realized I needed to be part of a bigger group, a bigger organization to make a bigger difference in our city,” said Seal.
This announcement comes almost a year after the governor celebrated Waveland Mayor Mike Smith’s change to the Republican Party.
The governor will continue his trip to the Coast Thursday in Harrison County, where he is expected to announce two major appointments. Those appointments haven’t been confirmed but we do know there are multiple positions open, including a Court of Appeals justice and a circuit court judge spot.
Former state senator Sean Tindell, who is now commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, left the open Court of Appeals spot when he was appointed to DPS in May 2020.
The circuit court judge position that is currently vacant was left open by former Circuit Judge Roger Clark of Gulfport. Clark retired on Nov. 30, 2020, from the Second Court District of Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties.
The governor hasn’t confirmed what appointments he’ll be making. We will update this story with that information once those announcements are made.
