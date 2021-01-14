Gov. Reeves on the Coast to welcome 2 new GOP members, make state appointments

“Mayor Favre has also worked with the council to improve fiscal accountability for the residents of BSL. These improvements are the result of conservative principles that prioritize tax dollars and create value for the public,” said Reeves. “Mayor Favre has applied conservative values to his duties as mayor and to his prior duties as the councilman-at-large.... The mayor has been a friend of mine for a long, long time and I’m thrilled that he’s officially joining the Republican party, to not just govern as a conservative, to not just govern like a Republican, but to run as one.”