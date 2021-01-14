Film shot in Natchez to debut Feb. 12

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A film shot in Natchez is set to debut next month on digital and in some theaters.
Breaking News in Yuba County will tell the story of a housewife whose husband has a heart attack when she walks in on him with another woman. She buries him and pretends he’s been kidnapped.
It was filmed in Natchez in 2019 and stars Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Ellen Barkin, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and others.
The trailer was released Thursday along with a release date of February 12.
The film was part of a revival of film incentives that hope to bring more big screen productions to the Magnolia State.
Director Tate Taylor is a Mississippi native that pushed for filming in his home state after the incentives were brought back to life.
“Our crew and actors just keep falling in love with it,” said Taylor of shooting films in Mississippi.
