Stone County’s Our Daily Bread Food Pantry celebrates 15 years of service

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Our Daily Bread Food Pantry is officially 15 years old. The pantry is still going strong, especially with more people relying on it during times of hardship.
Starting out with Hurricane Katrina, now to COVID-19, Our Daily Bread Food Pantry has been there to help through it all with one goal.
“To minister to people, not just with food,” said Barbara Evans, director of Our Daily Bread. “I was on the group who first start it.”
Fifteen years later, her favorite part about the job remains the same.
“Working with the people,” she said.
These days, Evans is working with even more people due to COVID-19.
“We have been averaging, since COVID, about 175-195 last month. That was only a three-week period,” Evans said.
More people means a need for more food, which the panty has.
“We have more food or donations this year than ever before,” She said.
When you come to the pantry it gives you a list of food items to choose from, and the pantry’s volunteers said they’re happy to help too, no matter the age.
“Some of them really, really do rely on us, because most people don’t have transportation ability to go to the places. They just know we’re here and they rely on us for our prayer time,” Evans said.
“It’s very handy when you don’t have a whole lot of money and you run out of stuff,” said visitor Delores Bolend. “You came over and they gave me extra stuff to cook.”
Even though Evans has more on her plate these days, she said helping others put food on theirs is her calling.
“I just know I’m doing what the Lord wants me to do. It gives me peace,” she said.
Our Daily Bread Food Pantry is celebrating its anniversary at the pantry on Thursday starting at 11 a.m. Evans said the event is open to the public.
