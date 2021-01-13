Saints preparing for familiar foe in Tampa Bay

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - It’s certainly no secret that experience and familiarity help win postseason games, no matter the sport. Between the Saints and the Bucs, there’s enough of both of those to go around.
Among active quarterbacks, Drew Brees ranks fourth in playoff games played. On the other sideline, Tom Brady’s 42 career playoff games played is nearly double the next closest active signal-caller. In terms of the familiarity aspect, this particular match-up stands alone this weekend, as the only game between divisional opponents. Bruce Arians and Sean Payton have squared off four times over the last two seasons - all victories for the black and gold.
But Payton says that sort of history won’t be much of a factor on Sunday.
“I think that happens in this league occasionally and look, you’re typically playing hard fought division games in this league,” Payton said. “Certainly we understand how good they’re playing right now, looking at the film and the way they’ve played in the last month, month and a half. When the playoffs come and you’re playing a division opponent like this, it’s a whole new season, it’s entirely different.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.