Ocean Springs Health and Rehab partners with CVS to vaccinate residents and staff

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Vaccines continue to come available for those who meet the age requirement, health care, and long term care facilities. Today CVS went to the Ocean Springs Health and Rehab Center to vaccinate staff and residents.
“It feels great,” said 78-year-old Beverly Glass immediately after receiving the vaccine. “I thank them. “It’s very nice of them. We need it.”
Director of Operations Kris Drake said nearly 60 residents out of 80 received the shot Wednesday. This was the first of three vaccine clinics that will take place at the health and rehab center over the next few weeks so they can get the second dose.
Residents and staff who didn’t receive the vaccine today will have the opportunity during the second and third clinic to do so. Drake said he is hopeful this is a step towards normalcy.
“It’s an opportunity to get our residents’ daily lives back,” said Drake. “Because you know since the beginning of the pandemic, we haven’t be able to allow our family members in the facility. We been able to do outdoor visits which has been a welcome change but still not the same.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.