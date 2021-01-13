Morning fog possible. Sunnier than yesterday.

Another cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Keep an eye out for a few patches of fog this morning. Also, you may notice wet pavement on the sidewalk, your driveway, and some streets this morning due to some fleeting rain showers overnight last night. For the rest of Wednesday, rain chances will be slim to none with skies becoming partly cloudy. The good thing about today is that there will likely be more sunshine than yesterday. So, today’s high temperatures will be less cold than yesterday and will likely reach the 50s. For tonight, we’ll turn cold again with more 30s overnight. Then, it’s sunny and cool tomorrow. Friday brings a cool front into the area and a slight chance for showers can’t be ruled out. The weekend still appears to be mostly dry with cold mornings in the 30s and cool afternoons in the 50s.