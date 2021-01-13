Harrison County School District’s bond project continues despite COVID-19

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County School District’s $55 million improvement plan is continuing to make several enhancements. Harrison County voters approved this plan in November of 2018.
The new additions to the district include building Creekbend Elementary School, West Harrison Middle School and expanding North Gulfport Middle School.
The project’s architect, Marty Hardy, said that progress is coming along smoothly.
“North Gulfport is about 88 percent complete right now,” said Hardy. “West Harrison Middle School is about 65% complete, as you can see behind me, Creekbend Elementary School is about 15-20%.”
Hardy explained that the goal is to have West Harrison Middle School and North Gulfport Middle School finished by July 2021, and Creekbend Elementary School completed by August 2022.
“Our goal is to make sure the project is on schedule,” said Hardy. “All of them and keep them going nonstop. We want it done as quick as possible.”
Harrison County School District Superintendent Roy Gill said that the only bump in the road was due to COVID-19. Gill explained that certain construction work parts ordered were delayed.
“Some of the issues has been some of the beams and all that we have been waiting on, so it has delayed some of the building somewhat,” said Gill.
However, all three projects are still on track, according to Gill.
Creekbend Elementary School now has a foundation with walls put up, along with a concrete slab and electrical rough ends. North Gulfport Middle School is in phase two, finishing up its kindergarten classroom and gymnasium. Construction workers are also adding details such as sidewalks, windows and concrete to West Harrison Middle School.
Administrators said if you want to keep up on the projects, then you can visit the district’s website.
