David Mohler, owner of Tatonut Donut Shop, dies

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX has learned the owner of an Ocean Springs institution died on Tuesday.
David Mohler, owner of Tatonut Donut Shop, passed away on Tuesday.
Details are limited at this time, but WLOX has learned he was recently infected with COVID-19, complicated by underlying lung disease and heart issues.
Tatonut has been closed since Sunday while Mohler was hospitalized.
Bradford O’Keefe is handling the service.
We will update this report as more information is made available.
