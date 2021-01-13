City of Moss Point raises new state flag as symbol of inclusion

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been three years since the City of Moss Point flew the state’s flag. On Tuesday, that changed when Mayor Mario King and other city leaders came together to raise the new state flag at City Hall. King said the old flag didn’t truly represent his city or state.
“The previous flag, it just didn’t represent the entire Mississippi and actually oppressed some of us in Mississippi,” King said. “The city of Moss Point, we never recognized it, we never flew it. Just wasn’t something that we felt represented our community.”
King said the new flag symbolizes diversity and inclusion for all. King acknowledges there’s more work to be done with the state but is hopeful the new flag will help move it forward.
“I think that it’s vitally important that the flag was changed,” King said. “I think it’s even more significant that the diversity that played a role in changing the flag came together.”
The mayor made sure to include other city leaders like Moss Point fire and police chiefs and the Moss Point Schools superintendent in the raising of the flag. King said the inclusion of different races and different job titles truly represented diversity in the community.
“So I wanted them to lead this and say the pledge as a united song for all of our country,” King said. “So what we’re doing here is not just mirrored in the state of Mississippi, but what Mississippi is doing is mirrored across the country...and people can know it’s time to move forward and it’s time to come together.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.