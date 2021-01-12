Cloudy & chilly Tuesday but at least it’s not wet like yesterday

Bundle up! Not the best day to walk out the door with just short-sleeves. Our morning temperatures are cold in the 30s with a wind chill down into the 20s at times. Skies start off cloudy. If we get a peek of afternoon sunshine then our high temperature could climb to about 50 degrees at best. If we get little to no sunshine all day, then it will be colder. Tonight drops our temperatures back down into the 30s. Tomorrow looks less cloudy with highs again in the cool 50s. Rain chances appear to be slim to none for the rest of this week, though a slight chance for showers can’t be ruled out around Friday as a cold front arrives. For now, the upcoming weekend appears to be mostly dry with cold mornings in the 30s and cool afternoons in the upper 50s to lower 60s.