Saints fans get ready for Brees versus Brady

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you are a Saints’ season ticket holder you could still have a shot at being in the Dome for the big game.
It’s been a Super Bowl or bust season for the Saints, and this week’s match up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is huge. Jeff Duncan Fox 8 and The Athletic sports analyst said, “I don’t think it’s possible to be any bigger than this match up unless it were a Super Bowl.
The Saints are looking for a three-peat against the Bucs which is an unusual NFL feat in itself, but with Brees versus Brady in the playoffs the game is set to take a spot in the record books.
Duncan said, “These are two of the most legendary figures in the history of the NFL. The two all-time leading passers in the history of the game. Both matching up in their 40s. That’s never happened in NFL history.”
The two quarterbacks have been friendly rivals for a long time.
“These two guys really respect each other. They’re careers have kind of dovetailed. They’ve played against each other way back to college days at Purdue and Michigan,” according to Duncan.
He said they even share a personal trainer in the off season.
In normal times with tens of thousands of seats available it would be a hard ticket to snag, but in Covid times amid tight restrictions, “Well the way it worked last week they had 3000 ticket holders that were notified that they were the lucky winners of the lottery,” said Duncan.
Meaning a miniscule crowd on hand once again for the win or go home playoff game. Duncan said, “I don’t want to jinx him, but it could possibly be Drew Brees’s last game as a New Orleans Saint. We don’t know that yet. He hasn’t made any official announcement, but it’s possible. All signs point to it being Drew’s last year.
While Brady has another year on his contract with Tampa his games are numbered as well. Duncan said, “To think that it would happen in front of a few thousand fans I think is very sad and unfortunate.”
While in person fans are limited Duncan thinks the television audience will be enormous. He said, “It’s going to probably be one of the most watched NFL playoff games in broadcasting history.”
The Who Dat Nation and beyond will have eyes on the Dome floor Sunday evening.
Officials with the Saints said as of Monday afternoon January 11, 2021 the ticket lottery had not been completed and no one had been notified yet.
Last week the Chicago Bears returned a large portion of their 500 ticket allotment, but Duncan thinks Tampa fans are more likely to use their share.
