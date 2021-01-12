MDOT reminding drivers of deer safety tips

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you see a deer, don’t veer!
The saying may be familiar, but The Mississippi Department of Transportation doesn’t want drivers to forget it.
Colder temperatures means deer are on the move and that means drivers may see one standing on the side of the highway.
MDOT District Engineer Kelly Castleberry explained why deer are on the move during this time and when you can usually spot them.
“Right now, we are in the breeding season, or like a lot of hunters know it, the rut,” Castleberry said. “You will see deer on the side of the road, especially with the colder temperatures that we are experiencing right now.
“During the early morning hours and the evening hours, right as the sun is coming up or the sun is going down. that’s predominantly when they are on the side of the road. "
