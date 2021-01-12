Kamara excels against the Bears despite missing practice all week

“You got to adapt. Obviously I couldn’t be there this week for practice. They had the practice up, live streaming. Coach (Joel) Thomas (Saints running backs coach) was mic’d up, talking me through the run looks, pass blitz, everything. Talking back-and-forth with Drew all week. It didn’t really affect me too much. I do my best to stay in-tune with what is going on, week in and week out. I can pickup things on the fly when we going,” said Alvin Kamara.