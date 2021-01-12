Kamara excels against the Bears despite missing practice all week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara missed the Saints Week 17 game after a positive COVID tests. But after 10 days away from the team, the running back didn’t show any signs of rustiness against the Bears. Kamara accounted for a 116 yards, with a rushing touchdown in a Saints win.
“You got to adapt. Obviously I couldn’t be there this week for practice. They had the practice up, live streaming. Coach (Joel) Thomas (Saints running backs coach) was mic’d up, talking me through the run looks, pass blitz, everything. Talking back-and-forth with Drew all week. It didn’t really affect me too much. I do my best to stay in-tune with what is going on, week in and week out. I can pickup things on the fly when we going,” said Alvin Kamara.
Kamara wasn’t the only offensive weapon returning to the fold with some vengeance. Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris terrorized the Bears defense all afternoon in the Dome.
“We obviously talked about it all week. But just put ourselves in a better position to execute, get our tempo going. I just got to watch it like Sean said. These guys, me, Mike, Deonte, we’ve been playing. Guys have missed times for certain things. Nothing changes, just get back and let me play,” said Kamara.
The Saints are currently a 3-point favorite over the Bucs. New Orleans beat Tampa twice in the regular season.
