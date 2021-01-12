Clouds slowly clear today

We’ve had another cloudy and cold morning. Clouds will gradually clear by the end of the afternoon. If we get enough sun, we’ll warm up near 50. If not, we’ll easily stay in the 40s today.
While clouds will be gone this evening, a quick moving disturbance could bring a few more clouds by early Wednesday morning. Isolated showers are possible, but any rain will be very light. It’s going to be cold with lows in the mid 30s. Sunshine will return by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll be sunny and mild on Thursday with highs in the low 60s.
A cold front could bring a few showers by Friday morning. We’ll be dry and cool in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday will be chilly and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.
