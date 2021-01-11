7 years later, sketch gives hint to appearance of young boy whose remains were found in ditch

SHARKEY CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are working to identify a boy whose remains were discovered in 2014.
Contractors along a creek in Sharkey County discovered a skull in a drainage canal in January 2014. No other remains were found.
Test results showed the skull belong to a boy between 5 and 7 years old who had likely been dead for years.
There were no missing child reports that matched the description.
Years later, DNA testing was done to learn more about the boy’s identity.
This month, preliminary DNA results showed the boy was African American and likely has relatives from Sharkey County or nearby areas.
Other test results suggest the boy was born between 2000-2004 and likely died between 2007 and 2012.
NCMEC released a facial reconstruction that shows what the boy likely looked like while he was alive.
Anyone with information about the boy is asked to call MBI at 601-987-1530 or NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.
Click here to read more about John Sharkey Doe.
