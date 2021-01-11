Saints host the Bucs in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One down, three to go for the Saints in the 2020 playoffs. They disposed of the Bears on “Super Wild Card Weekend,” and now the Bucs are next up.
Tampa Bay will travel to NOLA next Sunday. The game will kickoff at 5:40 p.m. on FOX 8.
The Saints beat the Bucs twice in the regular season. In Week 1, New Orleans triumphed over Tampa, 34-23. In Week 9, the Black and Gold walloped Tom Brady’s team, 38-3.
In 2017, the Saints beat the Panthers three times in one season. Twice in the regular season, and once in the playoffs.
According to Fan Duel, the Saints are 3.5-point favorites over the Bucs.
