Saints cruise to Divisional round, set to take on Tampa Bay

For the first time in a long time, Saints quarterback Drew Brees had all of his weapons at his disposal.
Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas were both back for Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Bears.
The Saints cruised to a 21-9 victory Sunday. Michael Thomas finished the day with five catches for 73 yards and his first touchdown of the season.
It was a slow start for both teams in the first half but the Saints took control in the second half on the scoreboard and on the clock.
“I thought the second half time of possession was important. Defensive played outstanding,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton. “One field goal came off of a turnover of ours. Great team win and in the second half got things clicking a little bit relative to scoring touchdowns and moving the football.”
Deonte Harris took the spotlight for New Orleans with the most catches and receiving yards for the day. He also came up on a number of third-down conversions.
“He’s a great weapon. Can do a lot of things. Great feel to game and route concepts. We were trying to put him in position with good matchups in space, get the ball in hands, and let him do what he does best and he did a great job.”
Saints now take on Tampa Bay for the third time this year. Saints won the previous two meetings with the Buccaneers.
