1,227 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths reported Monday in Mississippi

236 new cases and one new death were reported in South Mississippi on Monday.

Dr. Randy Roth on the push to vaccinate our community from COVID-19
By WLOX Staff | January 11, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST - Updated January 11 at 9:07 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, there were 1,227 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths reported Monday in the entire state.

On Jan. 11, MSDH reported 236 new cases and one new death for the six southernmost counties.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths
George 1897 37 48 7
Hancock 2370 56 69 14
Harrison 12,347 172 477 59
Jackson 9717 167 215 28
Pearl River 3041 89 158 31
Stone 1358 18 83 9

New cases were reported in the following counties: Harrison County (95), Jackson County (92), George County (17), Hancock County (13), Pearl River County (15), and Stone County (4).

Between Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 9, 2021, one new death was reported in the six coastal counties in Harrison County.

*The graphics in this story will be updated once they’re available on the MSDH website.

Hospitalizations

As of Jan. 8, there were 1402 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 329 were in the ICU and 219 were on ventilators. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

[ Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity ]

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Jan. 10 at 6pm, there have been a total of 240,309 cases investigated, which includes 158,266 confirmed cases. There have been 5,186 deaths investigated, including 3,988 confirmed deaths.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Recoveries

As of Jan. 3, there are 182,103 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around someone who has COVID-19.

Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications

Long-term Care Facilities

A total of 9,780 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Jan. 11. In all, 1,783 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in long-term care facilities ]

MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”

Testing

As of Jan. 2, a total of 1,886,536 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 1,335,473 PCR tests, 64,321 antibody tests, and 486,742 antigen tests.

PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.

MSDH labs have conducted 102,482 tests as of Jan. 9. Of those, 12,468 have shown positive results.

Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

