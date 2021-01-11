Showers ending. Staying cold. Near-freezing late tonight.

Temperatures are cold this morning in the 30s and they may climb into the 40s by this afternoon as the showers gradually come to an end. It’ll be cold again overnight tonight with lows as cold as the lower 30s. We’ll dry out tomorrow & Wednesday with mornings in the cold 30s and afternoons in the cool 50s. Rain chances also appear to be slim to none for the second half of the work week too though a slight chance for showers can’t be ruled out Friday as a cool front arrives. For now, the upcoming weekend appears to be mostly dry with cold mornings in the 30s and pleasantly cool afternoons in the 50s and 60s.