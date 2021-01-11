Mississippi congressman, senator against call for Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Both a Mississippi congressman and senator have expressed opposition to a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump in the aftermath of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
This after a storm of Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol after attending a “Save America” rally on the National Mall, where the president was a speaker, resulting in the death of several rioters and a U.S. Capitol policeman.
Democrats and some Republicans are now calling on President Trump to be impeached or to resign, accusing the president of instigating the riot and leveling an ‘incitement of insurrection’ charge against him.
They are also asking Pence to invoke his constitutional authority under the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office before Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has given Pence 24 hours to respond before proceeding with impeachment.
The likelihood of Pence invoking the 25th Amendment, though, is thought to be slim to none.
Even so, on Monday, Congressman Michael Guest addressed the issue, coming out against invoking the 25th Amendment. According to Guest, this would “be counterproductive and divide our country even further.”
“At this decisive moment in our history, we must focus on uniting our country and avoid stoking the fiery tensions currently consuming our nation,” he wrote on Facebook.
Senator Roger Wicker also sees invoking the 25th Amendment as too contentious an avenue, stating instead that the best way for the country to heal is for “the orderly transfer of power” to occur on January 20, Joe Biden’s inauguration day.
Congressman Bennie Thompson, the state’s only Democrat serving in the U.S. Congress, had been a vocal supporter of impeaching Trump, recently tweeting “#ImpeachTrumpAgainNOW” and “Remove Trump!”
If impeachment does go forward, Donald Trump would become the first United States president to be impeached twice.
