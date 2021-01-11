MEMA to open individual assistance registration centers for Hurricane Zeta victims

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will open five Registration Intake Centers in areas of South Mississippi that were declared federal disasters following Hurricane Zeta.
These centers will serve the residents in George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties as they apply for individual assistance from FEMA. MEMA is currently waiting on local approval to open a center in Jackson County.
“Although we are encouraging all residents to apply online or by phone, we know that not all Mississippians have access to internet, computers or even phones. We believe these registration centers will help ensure that every single eligible storm victim has the chance to apply for valuable assistance to help them rebuild,” said MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel.
Centers will open beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays. Centers will be closed Sundays.
George County
- Senior Citizen Building at 7102 Highway 198 E in Lucedale
Greene County
- 1 Community Center at 4279 High School Road in Leakesville
Hancock County
- Hancock County Resource Center at 454 US 90 Suite B in Waveland
Harrison County
- Harrison County Annex at 9229 Highway 49 in Gulfport
Stone County
- New Hope Road Shelter at 1084 New Hope Road in Wiggins
Anyone registering for assistance should bring a face mask and be prepared with the following information:
- Social Security Number: You, another adult member or minor child in your household must have a Social Security number. You or they must also be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.
- Insurance Information: Describe the type(s) of insurance coverage you have. This could include coverage under policies like homeowners, flood, automobile, or mobile home insurance.
- Damage Information: Describe the damage caused by the disaster. Include the type of disaster (like flood, hurricane, or earthquake) and the type of dwelling or vehicle (like a condo, mobile home or house, or a car or truck).
- Financial Information: Provide your total annual household income, before taxes, at the time of the disaster.
- Contact Information: Provide the address and phone number of the property where the damage occurred and the address and phone number of where we can reach you now.
- Direct Deposit Information (optional): If approved, FEMA can deposit your funds directly into your bank account. You just need to provide the following the bank name, type of account, routing number and account number.
Residents and business owners in these counties who sustained losses during Hurricane Zeta can still apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.
