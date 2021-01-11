New state flag flies over State Capitol after ratification

“What a remarkable thing to see Mississippi officially raise a flag that guides us forward,” MSGOP Chairman Frank Bordeaux said in a statement. “Many have worked their entire lives to see this moment through to its fruition, working within Mississippi to change Mississippi. I am grateful to have played a role in this process through service on the flag commission and believe we have adopted a symbol that Mississippians are proud to call their own. May it fly with honor and may those of us under it be proud of what we have achieved together.”