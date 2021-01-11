Coastal Family Health begins COVID-19 vaccinations

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) -At last check, more than 54,000 Mississippians have received a COVID-19 vaccination. This week Coastal Family Health started their COVID-19 vaccination plan as those 75 and older made appointments to get the injection.
One of those is Lynn Norton, who told us he was watching WLOX and saw the information about COVID-19 vaccination appointments with Coastal Family Health, so he set a time and became the first person to get the coveted Moderna vaccine at the Vancleave clinic.
“I’ve been looking forward to it,” Norton said.
Those at the clinic said there’s much more to giving COVID-19 vaccine injections than just having people roll up their sleeves.
“So when we first get the vaccines they immediately have to go into the freezer and be stored at certain temps,” said Dena Trusler, practice manager at Coastal Family Health. “You don’t pull them out of the freezer until you’re ready to administer, so the big thing is you must have a good number of people ready to get it. There’s 10 doses per vial.”
If the vial is not punctured, it has a 12-hour shelf life. But once it’s punctured, in other words, once a dose is given, it has a six-hour shelf life.
“There’s a whole questionnaire that goes with it. We go through it to make sure everything is correct, answer all questions, and of course, make sure the bottle is the way it’s supposed to be,” Trusler added.
There’s also that 15-minute window after the injection to allow for those potential reactions. We’re told while the process is intricate, they said they’re finally glad to be fighting back against COVID-19.
“That’s why we’re offering the vaccine because this is an uphill battle, it’s truly an uphill battle because we see this every day and we want to protect our community,” said Ramona Williams, a nurse practitioner.
Coastal Family Health will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are 75 years and older beginning Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Administration of the 1st dose of the Moderna vaccine will initially be available at four locations, offering drive-through service at no out-of-pocket cost at three of those sites. To make your appointment with Coastal Family Health, call 877-374-4991.
- The Vancleave Clinic – 10828 Hwy 57, Vancleave - from 8 am-4 pm - on Mondays and Wednesdays (beginning Jan. 11)
- The Leakesville Clinic - 1616 Williams Drive, Leakesville - from 1-4 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays (beginning Jan. 12)
- The Pass Christian Clinic – 257 Davis Avenue, Pass Christian - from 8 am-4 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays (beginning Jan. 12)
- The mobile unit - Kroc Center, 575 Division Street, Biloxi - from 9 am-3 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays (beginning Jan. 13)
