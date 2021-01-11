Cloudy, breezy, and cold Monday.

Cloud cover will stick around today, and we’ll only make it into the mid 40s this afternoon. It will be breezy with northerly winds around 15-25 MPH. The wind will make it feel more like the 30s. Any rain will end by the afternoon.
It will stay cloudy tonight, and we’ll keep the wind from the north. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by Tuesday morning. The clouds will gradually clear throughout the day on Tuesday, and we’ll warm up into the low 50s by the afternoon. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s. We’ll be back in the low 60s by Thursday afternoon with more sunshine.
