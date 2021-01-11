Brees and Brady joke about being the oldest QBs ahead of Sunday’s playoff game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joked about their age ahead of Sunday’s playoff game.
Monday night Brady posted a photoshopped picture to Twitter showing the two of them as old men complete with gray beards.
Brees retweeted the post and replied saying, “This is good!”
Brees and Brady are currently the two oldest quarterbacks in the NFL. Brady is 43-years-old and Brees will celebrate his 42nd birthday on Friday.
The Saints and the Buccaneers will face off for a third time this year Sunday for the NFC Divisional Playoff. That game airs at 5:40 p.m. on FOX 8.
