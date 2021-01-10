Two dead in fatal crash on I-10 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash in Harrison County on I-10 claimed the lives of two people early Sunday morning.
Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m. on I-10 near the 31-mile-marker. When firefighters arrived, they found a two-vehicle crash where the victims were entrapped, as well as deceased.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victims as 28-year-old Madison Conaway of Diamondhead and 42-year-old Michael O’Rourke of Slidell. According to the coroner, Conaway was driving a Honda Civic westbound, while O’Rourke was driving a Chevy Malibu eastbound in the westbound lane. Both of the victims suffered blunt force trauma.
The Gulfport and CRTC Fire department both responded to assist with extrication operations.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.