Two dead in fatal crash on I-10 in Harrison County

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victims as 28-year-old Madison Conaway of Diamondhead and 42-year-old Michael O’Rourke of Slidell. According to the coroner, Conaway was driving a Honda Civic westbound, while O’Rourke was driving a Chevy Malibu eastbound in the westbound lane. Both of the victims suffered blunt force trauma.