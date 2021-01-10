Pascagoula man arrested after Ocean Springs armed robbery

Jonathan Lee Ross is held in the Jackson County jail awaiting a bond hearing after a reported armed robbery in Ocean Springs Saturday night. (Source: Jackson County Adult Detention Center)
By WLOX Staff | January 10, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST - Updated January 10 at 10:38 AM

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula man is in custody after an armed robbery in Ocean Springs Saturday night.

Jonathan Lee Ross is held in the Jackson County jail awaiting a bond hearing after the 31-year-old by Gautier police.

Around 8:42 p.m., Ocean Springs police officers responded to 4401 Bienville Blvd. for a reported armed robbery. Witnesses told officers a man wearing all black entered the Dollar General store and forced two employees to open the cash registers. The suspect then fled after receiving the money.

Gautier police located the suspect vehicle after an alert was put out in surrounding areas. Police followed the vehicle to Moss Point, where the suspect was arrested.

