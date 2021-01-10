Pascagoula man arrested after Ocean Springs armed robbery

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula man is in custody after an armed robbery in Ocean Springs Saturday night.
Jonathan Lee Ross is held in the Jackson County jail awaiting a bond hearing after the 31-year-old by Gautier police.
Around 8:42 p.m., Ocean Springs police officers responded to 4401 Bienville Blvd. for a reported armed robbery. Witnesses told officers a man wearing all black entered the Dollar General store and forced two employees to open the cash registers. The suspect then fled after receiving the money.
Gautier police located the suspect vehicle after an alert was put out in surrounding areas. Police followed the vehicle to Moss Point, where the suspect was arrested.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.