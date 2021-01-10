‘NO MO CHEMO’: Family celebrates end of 5-year-old’s leukemia treatments with massive car parade

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Charlotte Block was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia just two weeks shy of her third birthday. Now, she’s able to celebrate the end of her treatments with the entire community.
Since 2018, Charlotte’s had numerous visits to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond for treatments with additional medicines administered at home. Twenty-seven months later, she is cancer-free and done with her treatment plan.
Charlotte’s family organized a car parade to celebrate the milestone, and what started as a few dozen cars turned into a massive block parade.
“It was meant to be a few dozen cars, but one of my wife’s friend’s decided to get the Midlothian Mom’s FB group involved and it just blew up from there,” said Charlotte’s dad, Thomas Block.
With the help of social media and family friend Louie Correa, the parade was a success.
Charlotte and her 7-year-old brother Grayson enjoyed colorful signs, honking horns and tons of “congratulations” on Saturday. There was even a purple unicorn in attendance with a sign that read “NO MO CHEMO.”
At the end of the day, Charlotte’s family said they were grateful for the immense community support.
“We are so grateful to the entire community for being a part of this,” Thomas said. “My little girl has been so strong through all of this.”
