Mississippi Civil Rights activist Meredith Anding Jr. dies at 79

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A Mississippi Civil Rights icon has died. Meredith Anding Jr. died Friday of Leukemia at the age of 79-years old.
He was an active member of the NAACP where he worked closely with Medgar Evers.
In 1961, was one of nine Tougaloo College students who challenged segregation by participating in sit-ins at the all-white Jackson Main Library.
This group would later be known as the Tougaloo Nine.
In 2017, they received a Freedom Trail Marker in their honor.
