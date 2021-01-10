Long Beach fitness instructor helping others mentally and physically

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The pandemic combined with the world wide lockdown forced a lot of us onto our sofas, followed by Netflix binges and snack consumption. That lack of activity can be dangerous.
Amanda Bauer, a fitness instructor in Long Beach, explained how she uses fitness to keep her mind and physique in top shape while helping others.
“When I was in high school, and I have no problem with it, I turn 36 this year, so high school was a little bit of a ways ago, but I struggled with weight loss,” Bauer said.
In conjunction with her weight were mental challenges as well.
“I’m bipolar so that is definitely something because you eat your feelings. When you’re happy, when you’re sad, it doesn’t matter. So that was always in the back of my mind and still just continually gaining weight. There’s only so much you can do when you don’t know what’s going on mentally,” she said.
Then she was confronted with an undeniable truth.
“In 2007 I was almost 300 lbs. I was just shy of 300 lbs. I was talking to my doctor and everything. They were saying, ‘You’re 22, you’re prediabetic. Your cholesterol is pretty high. You might wanna do something about that.’ And I was like ok maybe I should,” Bauer said.
It was at that time she discovered something that would mold her into the amazing individual she is today.
“I took my yoga class, and it was literally a light bulb. I get cold chills just thinking about it, talking about it because I don’t know many people who have done something that they immediately know it’s their calling, and that was my calling,” Bauer said.
Now, today she works as a fitness instructor and mental health advocate.
“And I’m happy to say I’ve been drug-free for five years, I suppose, and that’s what I tell all my students, that’s my therapy.”
