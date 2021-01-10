Demetropoulos will not seek reelection as mayor of Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Municipal elections are fast approaching in South Mississippi, but one familiar name will not be on the ballot in the city of Pascagoula this year.
Dr. Steve Demetropoulos, mayor of Pascagoula, recently announced his Facebook page that he would not be seeking reelection this year.
Demetropoulos cited the increasing demand a global pandemic has put on his medical practice as the reason he felt he could no longer serve in the office of mayor.
“I have enjoyed serving as your mayor and feel like we accomplished a lot in a short period of time... After much prayerful reflection, I will not be seeking re-election to the office of mayor of our city. Thank you for all of your support and words of encouragement while I have been in office. I will continue to work hard on your behalf until my term ends,” Demetropoulos said in his video statement.
Demetropoulos has worked for decades as a physician and emergency medical director at Singing River Health Services.
He was elected as mayor last year in a special election after the seat was left vacant by former mayor Dane Maxwell, who took office in January as a state public service commissioner.
