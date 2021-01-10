Chilly and cloudy today. Cold rain by Monday morning.

Clouds have thickened up today, and we’re not going to warm up much. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. We’ll stay mostly dry this evening.
However, a low pressure system moving south of us will bring widespread showers after midnight. A few heavy downpours are possible through early Monday morning. It’s going to be a cold rain with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40. A few showers may linger around midday, but the afternoon will be drier. It’s going to stay chilly with highs in the mid 40s.
Clouds will clear by Tuesday, and we’ll drop into the low 30s by the morning. We’ll warm up into the mid 50s that afternoon with more sunshine. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s.
