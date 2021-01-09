Younger Saints embracing playoff atmosphere

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - Some younger Saints like Demario Davis, are getting their first taste of a playoff atmosphere and they aren’t taking it for granted.
Davis spent six seasons with the Jets and Browns before calling New Orleans home, in each of those six seasons his teams came up just short of the playoffs.
With what could be Drew Bree’s last ride Davis and everyone on the Saints are taking in the moment as Sunday’s kickoff inches closer.
“When you’ve been on teams where you didn’t make the playoffs, it brings a certain level of appreciation and gratitude of just how precious these moments are. We’re no longer in the regular season. We’re in the playoffs,” said Davis. “It’s different. Everything about your process can pretty much stay the same, but it’s just a little bit more focus that’s required. It’s a little bit more mental strain that you have to put on yourself so that you’re ready in those moments because it’s win or go home.”
Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas both are activated for Saturday’s matchup.
