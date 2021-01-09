Pandemic gives military veteran push to finally open dream bakery

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The pandemic has caused many businesses to close but it has also helped some people fulfill their dreams to start one. Stefanie Jantz is an eight-year military veteran who has always had a passion to bake.
After failing at a baking project when she was a young girl, Jantz knew she would eventually be good at it. Jantz departed from the military due to medical conditions and decided she would finally open her dream bakery. Six months into the pandemic, Bagel Bees opened in Long Beach.
“A year I dabbled in many different bagel recipes and tried different ones and I found one that I was able to conform and I made it my own,” Jantz said. ”Then from there I just started creating many flavors.”
Catering to her community Jentz creates flavors her customers enjoy, with many different cream cheeses and ingredients like garlic, onion, sesame, sea salt. With help from a Small Business Administration counselor Jantz said opening during a time of uncertainty was successful and her community was very supportive.
“I actually worked with a SBA counselor for quite a while,” said Jantz. “She guided me through just about everything I needed to know. It just gave me an idea to do what I needed to get done. I also did a boost to business class. It was challenging, it’s definitely challenging but I didn’t want to stop from pursuing my dream just because of a pandemic.”
As customers fill her shop each day Jantz is reminded why she didn't let the pandemic stop her forever plans.
All active duty, veterans, and first responders receive a 10 percent discount every visit.
