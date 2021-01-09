Gulf Coast Elite Training hosts showcase at Milner Stadium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast Elite training hosted a showcase for high school football players over at Milner Stadium Saturday.
Around 100 kids showed up Saturday afternoon to show off their skills to any prospective coaches at different levels.
Kids got the chance to get their 40 yard dash times clocked, worked on individual position drills, as well as get into a little one on one and seven on seven action.
Organizers say it’s a great way to get kids back on the field after their seasons may have been cut short or canceled altogether.
“It was incredible, like the vibe,’ said CEO of Gulf Coast Elite Training Donte Stallworth. “Just the feeling of watching these kids be able to play. It was amazing, the smiles on their faces. It was amazing.”
Gulf Coast Elite Training is planning on hosting another showcase sometime over the summer.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.