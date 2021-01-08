Suspect wanted for robbing Moss Point credit union now in custody

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted for robbing a credit union in Moss Point last week is now behind bars in Mobile, Ala.
Jeremy Branch, 39 of Mobile, is being held in the Mobile Metro Jail pending extradition to Jackson County on charges of armed robbery.
Branch is accused of walking into Singing River Federal Credit Union on Highway 63 just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday and presenting a note to the teller demanding money. Officials at the credit union told WLOX Branch placed a small package at the teller line and told everyone it contained a bomb.
After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left through the front doors, and employees were immediately evacuated. About an hour later, police were able to give the all clear, employees and customers returned, and work continued until the end of the day.
The suspect then drove away in a white Pontiac. All local agencies were promptly provided a description of the vehicle and asked to be on the lookout.
At 8:40 p.m. that same night, troopers from the Alabama Highway Patrol stopped a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives from the Moss Point Police Department travelled to Alabama and interviewed the suspect.
Branch was arrested and charged following those interviews.
“Special thanks to our local police dog, Jester from SRHS, who was brought in to check out the bomb and alerted that it was a fake,” said Jerica L. Hudson, SRFCU’s Vice President of Marketing & Communications. “We do apologize for the inconvenience that was caused to our members who were trying to use our Moss Point office or call in to our offices during this time. Thank you for understanding while we kept our staff safe from any potential harm.”
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Det. Kim Snowden of the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711, or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898
