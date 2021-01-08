Suspect wanted for robbing Moss Point credit union now in custody

“Special thanks to our local police dog, Jester from SRHS, who was brought in to check out the bomb and alerted that it was a fake,” said Jerica L. Hudson, SRFCU’s Vice President of Marketing & Communications. “We do apologize for the inconvenience that was caused to our members who were trying to use our Moss Point office or call in to our offices during this time. Thank you for understanding while we kept our staff safe from any potential harm.”