Mega Million’s jackpot would be the 8th largest in game history, if won

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Who wouldn’t mind 30 annual payments of $17 million? Well, the winner of Jan. 8th’s Mega Million jackpot could receive just that.
If won, the $510 million prize would be the 8th largest in Mega Millions’ history, with an estimated cash value of $377.4 million.
After fedeal taxes, the winner would receive $237,797,928 total; this, of course, before applying state taxes.
If you’re an Arizona resident and you become the lucky winner of the Mega Millions jackpot, your net payout would be $219,682,728. To estimate the net payout in other states, click [HERE].
And for Jan. 9th, the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $470 million, with an estimated cash value of more than $362 million, before applying federal and state deductions.
This is the highest combined jackpot total for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018, when the Mega Millions jackpot reached its all-time record of $1.537 billion. This is the third time that both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $400 million.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.