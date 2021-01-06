Mississippi seniors age 75+ can now schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Seniors ages 75 and older are now able to schedule an appointment at several locations throughout the state to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Mississippi State Department of Health now allows you to schedule an appointment online at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID call center at 1-877-978-6453. Previously, only healthcare workers and EMT/paramedics were able to schedule an appointment.
The vaccine patient screening, which only takes a few minutes to go through, walks patients through a series of questions, verifying that they are over the age of 75 or a healthcare worker. It also asks whether or not a person has been exposed or tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, as well as whether or not they have received any kind of monoclonal antibody therapy.
Several health departments in the state are offering the vaccines, including Jackson County and Harrison County on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
On Friday, Jan. 8, the state health department released a list of private providers offering the COVID-19 vaccine. You can view the list here>> https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12232.pdf
Coastal Family Health will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are 75 years and older beginning Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Administration of the 1st dose of the Moderna vaccine will initially be available at four locations, offering drive-through service at no out-of-pocket cost at three of those sites. To make your appointment with Coastal Family Health, call 877-374-4991.
- The Vancleave Clinic – 10828 Hwy 57, Vancleave - from 8 am-4 pm - on Mondays and Wednesdays (beginning Jan. 11)
- The Leakesville Clinic - 1616 Williams Drive, Leakesville - from 1-4 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays (beginning Jan. 12)
- The Pass Christian Clinic – 257 Davis Avenue, Pass Christian - from 8 am-4 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays (beginning Jan. 12)
- The mobile unit - Kroc Center, 575 Division Street, Biloxi - from 9 am-3 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays (beginning Jan. 13)
George County Hospital in Lucedale - Please call 601-947-3161 to schedule an appointment.
Ocshner Medical Center in Bay St. Louis is offering vaccinations by appointment only. Appointments can be made online at MyOchsner or by calling 1-844-888-2772.
The Gulf Coast Veterans Healthcare System hospital in Biloxi will begin administering vaccines to high-risk veterans on Jan. 12. Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine are encouraged to complete the Keep Me Informed Form. This tool is designed to capture veterans’ interest in receiving the vaccine and keeping veterans informed of the VA’s vaccination process. This information can also help their care team prepare for eligible individual’s vaccinations, if they desire to have one. Veterans will then be contacted by a scheduling team.
Singing River Health System is now administering the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 75 years of age and older. Call 228-809-5555 to schedule your vaccination appointment. Callers need to be ready to supply their full name, date of birth, and social security number to verify eligibility before scheduling.
Memorial Hospital is currently out of the COVID-19 vaccine but they will continue offering them to eligible patients once they receive more. That information will be updated on their website. For more information or to make an appointment to receive a vaccine at a Memorial location, click here.
Pearl River County Hospital in Poplarville will begin offering vaccines on Jan. 11 at the following locations:
- Highland Community Hospital, Picayune, 601-358-9457
- Pearl River County Hospital, Poplarville, 601-240-2023
- Walthall General Hospital, Tylertown, 601-876-0405
- Marion General Hospital, Columbia, 601-408-9701
- Jefferson Davis Community Hospital, Prentiss, 601-408-9701
As more vaccines arrive over the coming weeks, vaccinations will be expanded to other groups including essential workers like teachers and first responders, as well as those with chronic diseases which raise their risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
Mississippi is following a phased approach to prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations. Each phase balances the protection of those most at risk from COVID-19 with the protection of those who maintain essential functions of the community such as healthcare, education, law enforcement, food supply and transportation.
We are now in phase 1b.1.
The next phase - which is expected to roll out next month - will include people age 65-74, followed by anyone age 16-64 with underlying medical conditions and other essential workers, like those who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health.
The vaccine is not yet approved from children under the age of 16.
Vaccines are given out in two doses, approximately 21 to 28 days apart. Both doses are required for the vaccine to be fully effective.
Patients who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 are able to receive the vaccine one their isolation period is over and symptoms have significantly improved. Pregnant women, lactating women and those who are immunocompromised may take the vaccine; however, consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended.
People who have had severe reactions from previous vaccines or injectable medications should not take the vaccine.
Like with most vaccines, patients should expect some soreness and fatigue for up to a day after vaccination, which is a sign that the body is developing a proper immune response. Large-scale testing of the vaccine has found no major side effects to the vaccine.
To read more about the different phases, visit the CDC website for details.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.