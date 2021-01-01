Midnight Monday is the deadline to file for Hurricane Zeta assistance

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippians impacted by Hurricane Zeta’s damaging winds and storm surge have until midnight, March 1, 2021 to apply for assistance from the federal government.
Public Assistance was approved for the following eight counties: George, Greene, Jackson, Hancock, Harrison, Perry, Stone and Wayne. Public assistance is available to local governments and eligible private non-profit agencies to assist in the costs for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.
Individual Assistance was also approved for the following six counties: George, Greene, Jackson, Hancock, Harrison and Stone. Individual assistance is available to residents in those six counties and can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.
Residents and business owners in George, Greene, Jackson, Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties who sustained losses during Hurricane Zeta can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.
The storm impacted portions of Southeast Mississippi on October 28, 2020. Zeta slammed the Gulf Coast producing eight feet of storm surge and maximum wind gusts around 100 mph.
