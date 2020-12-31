Five people, including 16-year-old, charged in drug-related Vancleave shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Five people, including a 16-year old, have been arrested in Jackson County and charged in connection to what officials say appears to be a drug-related shooting that injured another teenager.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 21 on Jim Ramsey Road in Vancleave. The 17-year old victim was shot in the head and treated at a Mobile hospital.
All suspects are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The 16-year old is charged as an adult. They are identified as:
- Tykell Hollins, 18 years old, Moss Point
- Derrell Lett, 18 years old, Gautier
- Xavier Mitchell, 19 years old, Moss Point
- Trevor Barron, 18 years old, Moss Point
A sixth suspect was also arrested in connection to the shooting, but the sheriff’s department said as of Jan. 20 those charges have been dropped after further investigation.
WLOX is withholding the identity of the 16-year-old at this time because of his age.
Barron has bonded out of jail, but the remaining four suspects are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond each.
