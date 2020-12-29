Tuesday’s Forecast

We’re waking up to chilly temperatures in the 40s which is close to normal for this time of year. And there could be a few patches of fog as the day begins but they should clear by mid-morning. Expect a partly cloudy sky today with little to no rain. However, a few evening rain sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Afternoon highs will be quite mild as they reach the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow brings more mild weather with a slight chance for showers. Then, a storm system approaches for Thursday. Widespread showers with scattered thunderstorms are expected for the final day and night of the year. Damaging thunderstorms will be possible as this system moves through. Rain chances decrease for Friday as we move into the new year. Dry weather will continue for the weekend and we’ll see a drop in temperatures with mornings in the 40s & 30s and afternoons in the 50s & 60s.