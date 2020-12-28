Small businesses look forward to second draw of PPP stimulus package

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, small businesses were already planning to apply for the second draw of the Paycheck Protection Program after President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion coronavirus relief package along with $284 billion in PPP loans.
“This is really huge that this legislation has passed this for particularly small businesses,” said Adele Lyons, CEO of the Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. “So the PPP program is going to reopen and folks can re-apply. There are some changes.”
To be eligible for this round of forgivable loans, the maximum number of employees on a single payroll is 300 instead of the 500 before. Businesses must also show a 25% decrease in revenue.
“It’s $284 billion,” Lyons said. “That’s a lot of money. The first go-around, this money went pretty quickly, so people are really encouraged to not wait too long to apply.”
With the new bill, restaurants and hotels can now get three and a half times their payroll.
“So that’s different than what a retail store can get,” Lyons said. “That is specifically because restaurants had been so hard hit because of lack of travel.”
Lyons said in this bill, there’s also funding for minority small businesses and live venues.
Robert Bass is a member of management at Harbor View Café in Long Beach and said they are well qualified for the PPP loan.
“Trust me, it was much more than 25% decrease in revenues,” Bass said. “It was probably closer to 60 or 70, 75% drop for the first three months of the calendar year.”
Harbor View used the first loan to cover payroll to keep all employees. This second draw would not only help with payroll but also keep the restaurant afloat when business slows again.
“Obviously if we qualify for it, we want to go ahead and take advantage of it if we can,” Bass said. “Anytime you get some relief on covering your payroll cost when you’re not sure of the uncertainty of what additional downturns you might have,” he said.
Bass said even though tables inside the restaurant are full now, that can quickly change and revert to empty ones like in March. That’s something Bass doesn’t want to live through again, especially with business picking back up.
“We are coming back close to where were pre-pandemic level,” Bass said. “The mix is different. We don’t have as many in-house dining as we did before, but we’re making that up to a large extent with the deliveries and to go’s.”
In order to get the second draw, the first PPP loan must be completely used. When you receive the second one, the money must be spent in 8-24 weeks with at least 60% going toward payroll.
