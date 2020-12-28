No foul play suspected in death of woman found in pond near Pascagoula hosptial

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have released further details regarding the woman found floating in a pond in Pascagoula on Christmas Eve.
Deloise Moody, 65, was located near the service road parallel to Highway 90 just south of the Singing River Hospital around 11:13 a.m. Thursday.
Police said on Monday that after further investigation, officers do not believe Moody’s cause of death was foul play. However, investigators are awaiting the toxicology report and autopsy to determine the exact cause.
The investigation is being handled by the Pascagoula Police Department and the Singing River Hospital.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.