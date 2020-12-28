New details released in fatal Christmas Eve stabbing in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New details have been released in a Christmas Eve fatal stabbing in Gulfport.
Grant Newman Gutierrez, 25, faces a charge of murder after 62-year-old Roland Spooner was found stabbed multiple times at his home in the 11000 block of Hillcrest Road.
According to court documents, officers found Spooner suffering from 14 stab wounds to the head and torso. He died at the scene shortly after.
Officers spoke with a witness present during the assault who said a suspect forced his way into the residence and attacked Spooner with a knife.
Officers also spoke with a second witness, one of Spooner’s neighbors. The neighbor said the day before the stabbing, Gutierrez went to the neighbor’s house asking about Spooner and his whereabouts. The neighbor told officers Gutierrez appeared severely agitated and acted erratically, according to court documents.
Around 2 a.m. Christmas Day, two detectives went to Gutierrez’s house to speak with him. During the interaction, the detectives noticed Gutierrez was wearing clothing with multiple reddish-brown stains, appearing to be blood.
The detectives took Gutierrez into custody without incident. During the arrest, detectives recovered a fixed-blade knife from Gutierrez with a reddish-brown substance, which appeared to be blood, on the blade. Detectives also observed a reddish-brown substance, which appeared to be blood, on the center console of Gutierrez’s vehicle.
Gutierrez has not made a statement to authorities at this time. He is being held on a $1 million bond.
