Man, woman killed in train vs. car crash in Hattiesburg identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The two people who were killed when a train collided with a car Saturday night in Hattiesburg have been identified.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said 21-year-old Adrian Cox and 19-year-old Lexiana Gholar were killed in the crash.
According to Hattiesburg police, an infant was also in the car and was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.
Investigators said the train hit the Nissan Altima at the intersection of Eastside Avenue and Scooba Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
